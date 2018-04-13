US State Secretary Nominee: Resolving N. Korea Nuke Issue Top Priority

Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) Director Mike Pompeo, who has been nominated as the secretary of state, is expected to declare that his top priority is to handle North Korea's nuclear issue, at his confirmation hearing on Thursday.



According to Pompeo's statement for record before the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations that U.S. media acquired on Wednesday, Pompeo said "there is no higher diplomatic task for the State Department team than solving the decades-in-the-making threat" from the North.



Pompeo said he has read the CIA histories of previous negotiations with the North and expressed confidence that Washington will not repeat the mistakes of the past.



Pompeo added neither he nor President Trump are ones to play games at the negotiating table.





