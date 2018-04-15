Anti-THAAD Protesters and Defense Ministry Reach Deal on Equipment Delivery

The Defense Ministry agreed to pull out construction equipment from the site of the U.S.-led Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) system in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province after locals staged a fierce protest.



Representatives from the ministry and local residents held negotiations from noon on Thursday and agreed to remove all construction equipment brought onto the site late last year and to not bring in further equipment for the time being.



Following the deal, police who were deployed to break up the protesters began pulling out at around 2 p.m. and protesters who had formed a blockade also disbanded.



The two sides agreed to let 12 trailers onto the site to retrieve shovels, bulldozers and forklifts that were brought in last November.



Also, the ministry decided to scrap a plan to bring in dump trucks to the base on Thursday.



The two sides are set to continue negotiations for the time being.





