Prosecutors Begin Probe on FSS Chief over Lobbying Allegations

Prosecutors launched a probe on Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) Governor Kim Ki-sik who faces allegations of taking overseas trips funded by institutions he was supposed to oversee as a legislator.



The Supreme Prosecutors' Office said Thursday that the case was handed to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office where investigators will handle the complaints filed by the opposition Liberty Korea Party and the Bareumirae Party.



The two parties accused the FSS chief of bribery, abuse of power and various other crimes in accepting the all-expenses-paid trips.



The prosecution is expected to determine the nature of the trips and scrutinize the relationship between then-lawmaker Kim and the institutions that backed them.



While opposition lawmakers have called for Kim to be removed from his post at the financial watchdog, the presidential office has defended him, saying the nature of his trips were legitimate.





