Pres. Office Asks Official Judgment on Controversy over FSS Head

The presidential office is seeking an official judgment from the election watchdog on the legality of controversial past deeds of the newly appointed head of the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS).



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a media briefing on Thursday that a written inquiry signed by Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok was sent to the National Election Commission(NEC) earlier in the day.



Kim said the top office has judged it is better to hear from the authoritative watchdog regarding how it views the points of contention surrounding FSS Governor Kim Ki-sik, who was a lawmaker of the now-ruling Democratic Party during the 19th National Assembly.



The opposition camp has called for Kim’s resignation, arguing that various overseas trips he took when he was a lawmaker were funded by financial institutions, which were subject to the oversight of his parliamentary committee. He has also been criticized for taking a female intern with him on one of such trips.



The NEC is also being asked to judge some of Kim’s other controversial deeds as a lawmaker, including donations of political funds and provision of severance pay to his aides.