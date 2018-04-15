N. Korea's Top Diplomat Visits Tajikstan after Russia Trip

N. Korea's Top Diplomat Visits Tajikstan after Russia Trip

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho headed to Tajikistan on Thursday evening following his four-day trip to Russia. 

Russian news agency TASS said that a North Korea delegation led by Ri will arrive in the Tajik capital city of Dushanbe early on Friday and meet with top officials of the Central Asian country during the three-day trip.

Before departing for Tajikistan, the North Korean foreign minister met with Yuri Trutnev, deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation and plenipotentiary representative of the Federal District of the Far East.

The deputy prime minister's office said that the talks were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, but refused to elaborate on the details. 

The two sides are believed to have discussed economic cooperation between North Korea and the Russian Far East. 

Ri also held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during his Russian trip. 

Tajikistan is the fifth country Ri’s delegation has visited in the past week, following stop-offs in China, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Russia.

