US Treasury Secretary Vows to Continue Maximum Pressure Campaign on N. Korea

Write : 2018-04-13 09:59:47 Update : 2018-04-13 10:56:21

US Treasury Secretary Vows to Continue Maximum Pressure Campaign on N. Korea

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says that the U.S. maximum pressure campaign is a major contributor to leading North Korea to show intentions to discuss its denuclearization.

Mnuchin made the remark on Wednesday during a hearing at the House Appropriations Committee. 

The secretary said that the U.S. is closely cooperating with its allies South Korea and Japan, as well as China regarding sanctions against the North. 

He was cautious about imposing additional sanctions against Pyongyang, but stressed that Washington will continue the maximum pressure campaign, adding President Donald Trump ordered him to do so.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>