US Treasury Secretary Vows to Continue Maximum Pressure Campaign on N. Korea

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says that the U.S. maximum pressure campaign is a major contributor to leading North Korea to show intentions to discuss its denuclearization.



Mnuchin made the remark on Wednesday during a hearing at the House Appropriations Committee.



The secretary said that the U.S. is closely cooperating with its allies South Korea and Japan, as well as China regarding sanctions against the North.



He was cautious about imposing additional sanctions against Pyongyang, but stressed that Washington will continue the maximum pressure campaign, adding President Donald Trump ordered him to do so.