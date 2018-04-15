Report: Kim Jong-un Hints at Possibility of Roadmap for Denuclearization

Write : 2018-04-13 10:54:56 Update : 2018-04-13 14:30:56

Report: Kim Jong-un Hints at Possibility of Roadmap for Denuclearization

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly said that if the U.S. shows sincerity, it is possible to produce a roadmap for denuclearization before or after the Pyongyang-Washington summit. 

Quoting a source familiar with China-North Korea affairs, Japan's Tokyo Shimbun daily reported on Friday that Kim made the remarks during his recent summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

According to the source, Kim said that he could abandon nuclear weapons if Washington guarantees the safety of his regime and provides full compensation for denuclearization.

Kim reportedly said that there is no reason for the North to possess nuclear weapons if the U.S. stops its hostile North Korea policies.

The source said that Kim also told Xi that he is willing to return to the six-party nuclear talks.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>