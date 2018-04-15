Report: Kim Jong-un Hints at Possibility of Roadmap for Denuclearization

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly said that if the U.S. shows sincerity, it is possible to produce a roadmap for denuclearization before or after the Pyongyang-Washington summit.



Quoting a source familiar with China-North Korea affairs, Japan's Tokyo Shimbun daily reported on Friday that Kim made the remarks during his recent summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.



According to the source, Kim said that he could abandon nuclear weapons if Washington guarantees the safety of his regime and provides full compensation for denuclearization.



Kim reportedly said that there is no reason for the North to possess nuclear weapons if the U.S. stops its hostile North Korea policies.



The source said that Kim also told Xi that he is willing to return to the six-party nuclear talks.