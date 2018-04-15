Pompeo: US-N.Korea Summit Can Set out Conditions for Denuclearization Agreement

Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo has issued a rather cautious stance on the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit, in comparison to President Donald Trump’s high expectations. Pompeo said he believes the summit could set out conditions for an agreement on comprehensive denuclearization rather than produce such an accord.

U.S. President Donald Trump appears confident about the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit, saying the meeting will be "terrific."



“Meetings are being set up right now between myself and Kim Jong-un who will be I think it will be terrific. I think we'll go in with a lot of respect, and we'll see what happens.”



He made the remarks during a meeting with lawmakers on Thursday during which he thanked China for helping the U.S. get to some kind of settlement regarding the North’s nuclear issue.



Meanwhile, Trump’s pick for state secretary and current CIA Director, Mike Pompeo, issued a more cautious stance.



Pompeo, who is leading working-level efforts for the summit, said during his confirmation hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, that “no one is under any illusions” that the summit will achieve a comprehensive agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



Instead, he said he believes the U.S.-North Korea summit can set out conditions to decide whether an agreement on denuclearization can be achieved. His remarks suggest that the U.S. will aim to achieve a framework agreement but not rush into details on its implementation.



At the hearing, Pompeo also said he is not in favor of a regime change in the North.



"Senator, I have never advocated for regime change. I have all along-"



He apparently made the statement in a bid to ease his existing image as a hardliner on North Korea issues.



The nominee also vowed to expedite selecting ambassadors to key countries, including South Korea, in a bid to strengthen U.S. diplomacy.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.