Prosecutors Raid Institutions as Part of Probe on FSS Chief

Write : 2018-04-13 11:26:10 Update : 2018-04-13 14:38:58

Prosecutors Raid Institutions as Part of Probe on FSS Chief

Prosecutors investigating complaints against Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) Governor Kim Ki-sik are conducting raids on the Korea Exchange, the head office of Woori Bank and the Korea Institute for the Future. 

Prosecutors began the raids Friday morning to secure account books among other material to determine the nature of Kim’s overseas trips funded by institutions when he was a legislator. 

Investigators will also scrutinize the relationship between then-lawmaker Kim and the institutions that backed his trips. One of the institutions subject to the raid, the Korea Institute for the Future, was established by Kim's active efforts.  

Prosecutors launched the probe on the governor on Thursday after the opposition Liberty Korea Party and the Bareumirae Party filed complaints against him. The two parties accused the FSS chief of bribery, abuse of power and various other crimes in accepting the all-expenses-paid trips.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>