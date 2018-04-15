Prosecutors Raid Institutions as Part of Probe on FSS Chief

Prosecutors investigating complaints against Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) Governor Kim Ki-sik are conducting raids on the Korea Exchange, the head office of Woori Bank and the Korea Institute for the Future.



Prosecutors began the raids Friday morning to secure account books among other material to determine the nature of Kim’s overseas trips funded by institutions when he was a legislator.



Investigators will also scrutinize the relationship between then-lawmaker Kim and the institutions that backed his trips. One of the institutions subject to the raid, the Korea Institute for the Future, was established by Kim's active efforts.



Prosecutors launched the probe on the governor on Thursday after the opposition Liberty Korea Party and the Bareumirae Party filed complaints against him. The two parties accused the FSS chief of bribery, abuse of power and various other crimes in accepting the all-expenses-paid trips.