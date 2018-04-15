Moon: Will Dismiss FSS Chief if Past Actions Found Illegal or Immoral

Write : 2018-04-13 11:34:26 Update : 2018-04-13 12:59:52

Moon: Will Dismiss FSS Chief if Past Actions Found Illegal or Immoral

President Moon Jae-in has said he will dismiss the newly appointed chief of the Financial Supervisory Service if there is an objective finding that any one of his activities conducted when he was a lawmaker was illegal. 

In a statement on Friday, the president said that he will still dismiss Kim Ki-sik if his actions are found to have been immoral compared to what was customary at the time. 

He said that regardless of whether it is legal for lawmakers to go on overseas trips funded by institutions subject to their oversight, he humbly accepts public criticism that it doesn't meet the expectations of the people. 

Moon, added, however, that if such actions were customary at the time, it is difficult to acknowledge the opposition's demands for Kim's dismissal. He said there is a need to find out if such trips were customary. 


