Moon Holds One-on-One Meeting with Main Opposition Leader

President Moon Jae-in is holding a one-on-one meeting with the leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, Hong Joon-pyo.
The meeting, which began at 2:30 p.m. at the presidential office, was reportedly requested by the president.
Write : 2018-04-13 14:54:39 Update : 2018-04-13 14:55:41
