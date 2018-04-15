FSS Chief in Hot Seat over Sponsored Overseas Trips

Anchor: Kim Ki-sik, head of the Financial Supervisory Service, the nation's financial watchdog, is in the hot seat over allegations concerning his overseas trips sponsored by financial institutions while he was a lawmaker. Amid growing calls for Kim’s resignation from opposition parties, President Moon Jae-in has finally issued a message, hinting at the possibility of dismissing the newly appointed chief.

Lee Bo-kyung has more.



Report: President Moon Jae-in said in a statement on Friday that he will dismiss the head of the Financial Supervisory Sevice(FSS), Kim Ki-sik, if there is an objective finding that any one of his activities conducted when he was a lawmaker was illegal.



He said that regardless of whether it is legal for lawmakers to go on overseas trips funded by institutions subject to their oversight, he humbly accepts public criticism that it doesn't meet the expectations of the people.



Moon was quick to add, however, that if such actions were customary at the time, it is difficult to acknowledge the opposition's demands for Kim's dismissal, citing the need to find out if such trips were customary.



The statement came a day after the presidential office sought an official judgment from the National Election Commission on the legality of Kim's past controversial deeds.



The top office has strongly rejected calls to dismiss Kim over the trips, calling them inappropriate but legitimate.



In the meantime, prosecutors on Friday raided the Korea Exchange, Woori Bank, the Korea Institute for the Future and the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, which funded Kim’s controversial overseas trips.



The prosecution launched the probe on the FSS chief on Thursday after the opposition Liberty Korea Party and the Bareumirae Party filed complaints against him on allegations of bribery, abuse of power and various other crimes in accepting the all-expenses-paid trips.

Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.