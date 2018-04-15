Moon Holds Meeting with Main Opposition Chief

President Moon Jae-in sat down for his first one-on-one talks with main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hong Joon-pyo from 2:30 p.m. on Friday.



A presidential official said that the meeting was also attended by senior presidential secretary for political affairs Han Byung-do and Hong’s chief of staff Kang Hyo-sang.



The official explained that the meeting was called to discuss foreign affairs and security issues ahead of the inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea summits. He added the meeting is in line with the principle that there are no ruling and opposition parties in dealing with diplomatic and security issues.



The official said the president requested the meeting.



The talks came as the April extraordinary parliamentary session has been stalled for two weeks over disputed bills since it kicked off last Monday.