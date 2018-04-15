Anniversary of Provisional Gov't Founding Moved up to April 11th

The government has decided to change the date marking the foundation of the provisional Korean government during Japan’s colonial rule.



The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said on Friday the anniversary will be moved up to April eleventh from April 13th, adding the change will be applied from an upcoming centennial anniversary next year.



The establishment of the Korean government-in-exile in China in 1919 has been celebrated on April 13th since 1989 based on some historical documents that said the founding of the government was declared on that day.



However, many local historians have challenged the belief, pointing to the records that showed the provisional government celebrated its founding on April eleventh during the 1930s and 1940s.



A panel of experts commissioned by the ministry also concluded after months-long research that April eleventh is "closer to the historical fact" than April 13th.