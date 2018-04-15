Opposition Leader Demands President Withdraw FSS Head Appointment

The head of the main opposition party has demanded President Moon Jae-in withdraw the appointment of the controversial head of the financial watchdog as well as the government’s constitutional amendment bill.



Spokesman Chang Je-won of the Liberty Korea Party(LKP) said Friday that party chairman Hong Joon-pyo made seven key demands during his one-on-one meeting with Moon at the presidential office early in the day, including the resignation of Kim Ki-sik as chief of the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS).



Kim is in the hot seat over allegations concerning his overseas trips sponsored by financial institutions while he was a lawmaker with the now ruling Democratic Party.



The LKP head also called for the withdrawal of a government-led bill on a constitutional revision, which Moon submitted to the National Assembly late last month to facilitate stalled discussions in parliament on the issue.



With the two Koreas expected to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during a historic summit just two weeks away, Hong also expressed opposition to a gradual, phased denuclearization of the North.



He said the process should be completed within six months to a year, pointing to Libyan-style denuclearization, which would require the North to abandon its nuclear program first before receiving benefits in return, including the easing of sanctions.



Hong also expressed concerns over what he called “cracks” in the Seoul-Washington alliance, pointing to controversies over the deployment of the U.S. THAAD antimissile system, and called on Moon to make efforts to strengthen their bilateral relationship.