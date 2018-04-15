Moon: Public Officials Must Work for the Good of People

President Moon Jae-in says public officials should have a servant’s mentality toward citizens and work only for the people, noting it is at the heart of the government's self-reform efforts.



Moon made the comment Friday at an award ceremony for 80 public officials who were recognized for their contributions to social values, economic revitalization, public safety, education and job creation.



The president emphasized the need for a public service culture that serves the people. He said correcting corrupt practices of past governments is not the only duty required of public servants, but they must also strive to establish a proper relationship with the public, stressing the people are the reason for their being.