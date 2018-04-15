Moon Calls for Bipartisan Support for Successful Inter-Korean Summit

President Moon Jae-in has called for bipartisan support for the government’s efforts to arrange a successful inter-Korean summit.



According to senior presidential secretary for political affairs Han Byung-do, Moon made the request during his first one-on-one talk with main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hong Joon-pyo at the presidential office on Friday.



During the 80-minute meeting, Moon said the opposition’s “healthy” advice regarding the upcoming summit is desirable but its negativity toward the summit is not.



In return, Hong said the LKP is not opposed to talks with the North, however, “wrong approaches” of the past should not be repeated, adding the summit can decide South Korea's fate.



Han said the president and opposition leader shared “frank” conversations focused on the upcoming summit as well as diplomatic and security issues and some pending domestic political issues.



According to the secretary, Moon mostly listened to Hong, including his call for the resignation of Financial Supervisory Service Governor Kim Ki-sik for his controversial overseas trips when he was a lawmaker.



Another high-ranking official of the presidential office said that Moon made no comment on the issue.



The official said Moon brought up the stalled parliamentary passage of the government’s extra budget bill, which Hong said needed to be reviewed further.