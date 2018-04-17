Culture Center Honoring Korean Poet to Open in Shenyang, China

A cultural center honoring a Korean poet who lived through Japan's occupation of Korea in the first half of the 20th century will be established in China.



An institute devoted to the research of cultures of Korea and China based in Shenyang said Friday that a ceremony marking the establishment of the cultural center will be held in the city in northeastern Liaoning Province on Saturday.



The center will have a 300-seat auditorium and an exhibition hall showcasing Yun's life and poems.



Yun was born in 1917 in Longjing in China's Jilin Province where his parents moved during the colonial period. He died in 1945 in a prison in Fukuoka, Japan while serving a two-year sentence on charges of participating in the Korean independence movement.