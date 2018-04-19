Police Analyzing Seized Evidence in Probe into Opinion Rigging Scandal

The police are analyzing materials and documents seized during its raid as part of an investigation into an alleged online rigging of opinions by three members of the ruling Democratic Party(DP).



An official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency told Yonhap News that the police raided last month a publisher in Paju, Gyeonggi Province operated by a blogger surnamed Kim.



The investigators are analyzing the seized articles, including a computer hard drive and Kim's mobile phone, to find who was behind the rigging.



Police are also looking into text messages that Kim sent to DP lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo.



In addition, police are investigating two additional people allegedly involved.



Along with the blogger, the two are accused of using a computer program to rig the number of "likes" for some online comments critical of the government on news stories during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.