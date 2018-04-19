Rival parties are clashing over the online comment-rigging scandal involving members of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), further stalling the resumption of parliament's extraordinary session this month.



After expelling two party members over allegations that they'd manipulated the number of "likes" for online comments critical of the government, the ruling party claimed it, too was a victim of the affair and urged the prosecution to thoroughly look into the case.



However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) said the scandal calls for a probe by a special investigation team. Due to their differences over the matter, the conservative LKP decided to sit out of a meeting of floor leaders at the National Assembly.



The centrist Bareunmirae Party questioned what kind of relationship one of the three alleged offenders had with President Moon Jae-in while he was a presidential candidate.



The minor liberal Party for Democracy and Peace raised the need to delve into whether the ruling party had been aware of the rigging activities and called for those responsible to be punished.