Presidential Office Distances Itself From Online Comment-Rigging Scandal

The presidential office appears to be distancing itself from the online comment-rigging scandal surrounding the ruling Democratic Party(DP).



The top office is said to have been briefed on media reports regarding the matter during a Monday meeting chaired by Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok.



A presidential official told reporters that there was no discussion on the matter, saying the issue is not one that will be discussed by the top office.



Regarding suspicions that one of bloggers accused of manipulating online comments had approached members of Moon Jae-in's presidential campaign staff around the time of last year's presidential race, the official said the DP should be the one launching an investigation.



He said the presidential office would only investigate irregularities that were allegedly committed by incumbent officials after the new administration was voted in, saying the office hopes to clearly draw that line.





