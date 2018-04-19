Moon Stresses Human Rights, Welfare of the Disabled

President Moon Jae-in has called for comprehensive measures geared toward upholding the human rights and welfare of people with disabilities ahead of South Korea's 38th Day for the Disabled on April 20th.



During a meeting with his top aides on Monday, the president also urged for thorough implementation of existing measures.



Moon said that the protection of human rights and welfare of the disabled have come a long way over the years but many are still suffering from discrimination and difficulties.



The president said that ensuring these basic rights for people with disabilities is a gauge by which to measure the level of a society.



He called for all-out efforts in line with a comprehensive plan announced early last month aimed at achieving full participation and integration of the disabled.



Regarding specific tasks, he mentioned the government plan to support the disabled in terms of income, self-reliance and settlement in society outside nursing facilities as well as a plan to phase out the disability grading system.



President Moon said introducing new policies is important but it's also necessary to properly implement existing measures that are mandatory under related laws.