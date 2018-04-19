3 Parties Form Alliance on Constitutional Revision

2018-04-16

3 Parties Form Alliance on Constitutional Revision

Three opposition parties have agreed to form a coalition on the issue of revising the Constitution and present a single draft amendment within the week. 

The decision by the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party is aimed at resuming discussions on revising the Constitution and the electoral system which are deadlocked in parliament. 

The coalition will propose its draft constitutional amendment to the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party in an effort to mediate the two sides and jump-start negotiations between rival camps.

The three parties will also hold a rally at the National Assembly Wednesday morning to spur parliament-led efforts on the amendment.  

