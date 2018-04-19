S. Korean Suspected of Killing Wife, Son in Hong Kong Commits Suicide

A South Korean man accused of killing his wife and son during a recent family trip to Hong Kong has reportedly killed himself in the city’s maximum-security detention center.



Local media outlets, including the South China Morning Post(SCMP), said on Monday that the 42-year-old man was found unconscious in his cell in an apparent suicide attempt early in the day.



He was transported from the Lai Chi Kok Reception Center in Cheung Sha Wan to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.



According to the SCMP, the man, who was staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Kowloon with his wife and son, called a friend in South Korea on January 14th, telling him he failed in his business and planned to commit suicide with his family. The friend notified South Korean police who then contacted the South Korean Consulate General in Hong Kong.



Hong Kong police dispatched to the scene found the man with minor injuries, while his wife and son were lying unconscious in bed.