Ex-Pres. Park Fails to Appear at Trial on Carrying out Illegal Opinion PollsVideo

Write : 2018-04-17 08:58:56 Update : 2018-04-18 10:40:57

Another trial on former President Park Geun-hye opened on Tuesday, but was postponed shortly afterwards as she failed to appear. 

The Seoul Central District Court held the first hearing in Park's case on fresh charges of carrying out illegal opinion polls ahead of the 2016 general elections, but delayed it to Thursday. 

The ousted president had been expected to forgo the hearing as she has been boycotting all trials after her detainment period was extended on October 16th of last year. 

Prosecutors believe that the polls were carried out in order for the Park government to nominate so-called pro-Park figures as candidates, so as to tighten the former president's grip on power. 

She also decided not to appeal the lower court ruling that sentenced her to 24 years in prison and fines of 18 billion won.  

