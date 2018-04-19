Top Office Met Person Recommended by Blogger, Decided Unfit

Write : 2018-04-17 10:20:49 Update : 2018-04-17 11:13:41

Top Office Met Person Recommended by Blogger, Decided Unfit

The top office says that a presidential official met with a person recommended by a blogger for the post of consul-general in Osaka, but decided the person was unfit for the job.

A senior presidential official told reporters on Monday that the top office met the recommended person through Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo, but decided the person was unfit for the post, and no further action was taken. 

The blogger, only identified by his surname Kim, is a key figure in the online comment-rigging scandal surrounding the ruling party and Rep. Kim.

The blogger is currently in detention along with two others for allegedly using a computer program to increase the number of "likes" for online comments critical of the government's decision in January to send a joint inter-Korean ice hockey team to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Rep. Kim held a news conference on Monday night and revealed that he had made the recommendation to the presidential office and informed the blogger of the office's negative position. He said the blogger then held a grudge and began intimidating him.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>