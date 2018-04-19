Top Office Met Person Recommended by Blogger, Decided Unfit

The top office says that a presidential official met with a person recommended by a blogger for the post of consul-general in Osaka, but decided the person was unfit for the job.



A senior presidential official told reporters on Monday that the top office met the recommended person through Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo, but decided the person was unfit for the post, and no further action was taken.



The blogger, only identified by his surname Kim, is a key figure in the online comment-rigging scandal surrounding the ruling party and Rep. Kim.



The blogger is currently in detention along with two others for allegedly using a computer program to increase the number of "likes" for online comments critical of the government's decision in January to send a joint inter-Korean ice hockey team to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics



Rep. Kim held a news conference on Monday night and revealed that he had made the recommendation to the presidential office and informed the blogger of the office's negative position. He said the blogger then held a grudge and began intimidating him.