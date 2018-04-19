Chinese FM Discusses N. Korea's Nuke Issue with Japanese PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Monday and discussed North Korea’s nuclear issue.



According to China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Wang emphasized the need to simultaneously pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the adoption of a peace agreement between North Korea and the U.S.



The ministry quoted Wang as telling Abe that such approach would collectively address key peninsula issues.



Wang made the remarks after saying that tensions on the peninsula, which had once mounted to a near crisis due to the North’s nuclear issue, have significantly eased of late and the mood for denuclearization is being created.



He attributed such development to endeavors made by China and other countries, adding that he believes that the North’s request to address its concerns over its security is just.