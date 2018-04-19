Top Office: Civil Affairs Secretary Office Not Responsible for FSS Chief's Resignation

Write : 2018-04-17 15:49:17 Update : 2018-04-17 16:42:00

Top Office: Civil Affairs Secretary Office Not Responsible for FSS Chief's Resignation

The presidential office says the office of the presidential secretary for civil affairs is not to be held accountable for the resignation of Financial Supervisory Service Governor Kim Ki-sik. 

A senior presidential official told reporters on Tuesday that the top office does not believe that it should be held responsible for the verification of Kim’s qualifications. 

The official said the National Election Commission had not raised issues when Kim declared his political donation to an association of Democratic Party lawmakers which he was a part of.

