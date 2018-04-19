Assembly Chief Vows to Stamp out Controversial Overseas Trips by Lawmakers

National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun has vowed to stamp out controversial overseas trips by lawmakers even if it means having to revise the National Assembly Act.



In a social media post on Tuesday, Chung promised efforts to establish clear principles and rules related to overseas business trips made by lawmakers.



He pledged to take fundamental steps so the assembly will no longer be subject to unnecessary misunderstandings and controversies.



He also expressed plans to introduce an independent deliberation agency tasked with evaluating overseas trips funded by institutions that are under the oversight of parliamentary committees.



He said he's aware of the heightened public interest on this issue and rising calls for a thorough inspection into all past overseas trips made by lawmakers. He said a decision will be made on this request at the earliest possible time through discussions among rival camps.



The speaker's remarks come on the heels of the resignation of Financial Supervisory Service Governor Kim Ki-sik. He stepped down just two weeks after taking office over controversy related to his overseas trips when he was a lawmaker.