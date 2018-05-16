Pompeo Promises N. Korea Big Gains for Quick Denuclearization

Anchor: Ahead of the U.S.-North Korea summit scheduled next month, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have held their first talks in Washington. They say North Korea has a lot to gain by giving up nuclear weapons.

Kim Bum-soo has more.



Report:



[Up on soundbite: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]

"Today, Foreign Minister Kang and I discussed the summit, my trip to North Korea and the bold step President Trump is about to take when he meets with Chairman Kim... "



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa that North Korea's denuclearization would require "robust verification," but, once confirmed, says it would lead to U.S. economic help.



[Sound bite: S. Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (English)]

"We agreed that the summit would be a historic opportunity for resolving the North Korean nuclear issue and securing enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula. We reaffirmed that our goal is to achieve the complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization on the Korean peninsula."



[Sound bite: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]

"If Chairman Kim chooses the right path, there is a future brimming with peace and prosperity for the North Korean people... If North Korea takes bold action to quickly denuclearize, the United States is prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on the par with our South Korean friends."



Kang said that sanctions against North Korea will not be lifted before President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un meet in Singapore on June 12.



Amid speculations that the North's denuclearization could lead to the U.S. troop withdrawal from South Korea, Kang also noted that the matter is not a topic to be discussed with North Korea, calling it an "alliance concern".



[Sound bite: S. Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Korean)]

"Secretary Pompeo also confirmed [at the meeting] that how solid the South Korea-U.S. alliance is and any alliance issues must be dealt between the allies and is not at all something to be dealt with North Korea."



South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to fly to Washington for a meeting with President Trump on May 22. The Seoul-Washington summit is now expected to be instrumental in preparing for successful talks between Trump and Kim.

Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.