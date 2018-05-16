Defense Chief: Wartime Operation Command to be Returned by 2023

Defense Minister Song Young-moo says wartime operational control of the allied forces of South Korea and the U.S. currently held by the U.S. will be returned to Seoul by the year 2023 when the nation's defense reform plan is completed.



Song says when the "defense reform plan 2.0" is concluded, South Korea will have sovereign military power commensurate to its standing in the region.



The Defense Ministry plans to request 50 trillion won in next year's budget, but Song says that amount will likely be reduced by the Finance Ministry and lawmakers.



Song also shared a report the ministry gave to the presidential office concerning a pledge to save ten-point-four trillion won in defense budget through troop reduction and reducing the number of generals.