'Offspring of Freedom Fighters Can Restore Nationality without Visiting S. Korea'

Write : 2018-05-12 15:07:46 Update : 2018-05-12 15:08:01

Descendants of Korean independence activists who reside overseas and wish to restore their South Korean nationality can now do so through overseas missions and without having to come to Korea.

The South Korean consulate general in Los Angeles says descendants of independence activists who live in LA have recently inquired about the issue of having their Korean nationality restored.

The consulate said descendants of freedom fighters formally recognized by the Seoul government can restore Korean nationality or obtain special naturalization through a simple process.

The consulate said these people can also maintain dual nationality for both South Korea and the United States. 

Activists who fought for Korean independence, their spouses and direct descendants who at least once in the past have held South Korean nationality can have it restored by filing a request with an overseas mission office.

All they need to submit is an application form and documents proving they are the descendants.

For those who were never a South Korean citizen, they can still acquire nationality through special naturalization.

In this case, application fees are exempted for descendants of independence activists. 

