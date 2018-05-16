Police to Refer Attacker of LKP Floor Leader to Prosecution

Police will refer the case of assault against an opposition lawmaker to the prosecution with a recommendation for his indictment.



The Yeongdeungpo police station in Seoul said on Sunday that it will send its findings of a probe into a man arrested on charges of attacking Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae to the prosecution on Monday with a recommendation for his indictment.



The 31-year-old man, identified only by his surname Kim, punched the lawmaker's jaw in front of the National Assembly building in Seoul on May 5 after approaching the lawmaker as if he were asking for a handshake.



The lawmaker was on a hunger strike at the time, calling for an independent counsel investigation into an online opinion rigging scandal involving an influential blogger and ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Kyung-soo.



The attacker reportedly initially thought of attacking LKP Chairman Hong Joon-pyo.



A local court issued a formal arrest warrant for the attacker Monday, saying he's a flight risk. He later asked for a review of the legitimacy of his arrest, but the court rejected the request.