Ruling Party Calls for Plenary Session to Pass Resignation of 4 Lawmakers

Write : 2018-05-13 14:02:48 Update : 2018-05-13 14:22:35

Ruling Party Calls for Plenary Session to Pass Resignation of 4 Lawmakers

Ruling Democratic Party Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo says that the National Assembly should hold a plenary session on Monday to approve a bill on the resignation of four lawmakers, who quit their posts to run in the June 13 local elections.

The parliamentary approval by Monday is essential to ensure that voters of the lawmakers' electoral districts have by-elections for the vacancy in tandem with the local elections.

National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun expressed his intention to hold a plenary session on Monday, saying that it would be negligence of duty for the assembly not to take proper parliamentary measures.

The DP floor leader also said on Sunday that if the by-elections are postponed in the four lawmakers' electoral districts, the voters in the districts will effectively be deprived of their right to vote for a year.

However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party reaffirmed its position that the bill must be approved with other bills on the supplementary budget and an independent counsel probe into an online opinion rigging scandal.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>