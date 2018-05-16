Ruling Party Calls for Plenary Session to Pass Resignation of 4 Lawmakers

Ruling Democratic Party Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo says that the National Assembly should hold a plenary session on Monday to approve a bill on the resignation of four lawmakers, who quit their posts to run in the June 13 local elections.



The parliamentary approval by Monday is essential to ensure that voters of the lawmakers' electoral districts have by-elections for the vacancy in tandem with the local elections.



National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun expressed his intention to hold a plenary session on Monday, saying that it would be negligence of duty for the assembly not to take proper parliamentary measures.



The DP floor leader also said on Sunday that if the by-elections are postponed in the four lawmakers' electoral districts, the voters in the districts will effectively be deprived of their right to vote for a year.



However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party reaffirmed its position that the bill must be approved with other bills on the supplementary budget and an independent counsel probe into an online opinion rigging scandal.