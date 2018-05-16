Gov't Condemns Indonesia's Church Bombings

The Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned multiple suicide bombings which killed at least 13 people in Indonesia’s second largest city of Surabaya on Sunday.



In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry conveyed condolences to the victims and bereaved families and also wished swift recoveries for those who were wounded.



The statement said the South Korean government will join the Indonesian people in their efforts to face terrorism and other threats against humanity.



At least 13 people were killed and some 40 wounded from the multiple suicide bombings at three churches in Surabaya on Sunday.



Police reported another explosion on Monday morning. At 8:50 a.m. a car bomb was detonated at police headquarters in Surabaya, causing casualties.



The Foreign Ministry said it has yet to receive any reports of South Korean victims.



Roughly 18-hundred South Koreans are estimated to be living in Surabaya.