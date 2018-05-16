Poll: DP Candidates Leading in Major Battlefields of Local Elections

Anchor: With a month left until the June 13th local elections, KBS carried out a survey on candidates running for the heads of six major cities and provinces. Candidates from the ruling Democratic Party were leading in all of the regions.

Lee Bo-kyung has this report.



Report: KBS and the Hankook Ilbo daily jointly commissioned pollster Korea Research to conduct a survey on the upcoming June 13th local elections on 16-hundred people aged over 19 in six major regions last week.



In the capital Seoul, incumbent Mayor Park Won-soon from the ruling Democratic Party(DP), who is running for his third term in office, was leading with an approval rating of 53 percent.



Ahn Cheol-soo from the center-right Bareunmirae Party received 15 percent, while former Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Moon-soo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party(LKP) secured ten percent.



In the race for Gyeonggi governor, 57 percent of poll respondents supported Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung from the ruling party. Incumbent Gyeonggi Governor Nam Kyung-pil, a candidate from the main opposition LKP, secured 17 percent.



In Incheon, Rep. Park Nam-choon, a DP contender, was leading with 46 percent, while Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, an LKP member seeking a second term, received 18 percent.



In the race for South Gyeongsang Province governor, a key battlefield of the local elections, 46 percent supported DP candidate Kim Kyoung-soo, while Kim Tae-ho from the LKP received 28 percent.



When asked if the DP candidate's alleged involvement in an online opinion rigging scandal would affect the elections, 47 percent said it would have an effect, while 41 percent responded otherwise.



Another DP candidate Oh Keo-don took a wide lead in the Busan mayoral race with 52 percent, more than 30 percentage points ahead of incumbent mayor Suh Byung-soo of the LKP.



In the South Chungcheong gubernatorial election, 53 percent said that DP candidate Yang Seung-jo will win the election, while 17 percent predicted a win for LKP candidate Rhee In-je.



As for the election of educational superintendents, incumbent superintendents running for a second term were leading in most regions, but the majority of poll respondents said they were undecided.



The telephone survey has a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-five percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.

Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.