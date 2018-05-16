US Senator: USFK Should Remain on Peninsula

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he wants the U.S. troops in South Korea to stay, in order to stabilize the region.



Graham, who’s considered to be close with U.S. President Donald Trump, made the remark when he appeared on a CBS TV program on Sunday.



The Republican representative said “China's moving around” and he wants the U.S. to stay close to its allies in Asia.



However, he was quick to add that he’d leave it to Trump if he wants to reduce troops if a peace treaty that ends the Korean War and a verifiable agreement where North Korea gave up its nuclear weapons are adopted.



Asked if Trump would need congressional consent if he produces a diplomatic agreement with North Korea, Graham said he would urge the president, if he can negotiate an agreement with Kim Jong-un, that he take that agreement and send it to the Senate.



The senator added that if the North were to abandon its nuclear program, he believes there would be a lot of support in Congress to give North Korea a better life under the condition that it gives up its nuclear weapons program in a verifiable way.