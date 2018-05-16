Parliament Speaker Says Plenary Session Will Open at 4 PM Monday

National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun has announced that he will convene a plenary session at 4 p.m. Monday.



His announcement came as lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) are staging a sit-in outside the plenary chamber, demanding the simultaneous passage of bills on the opinion rigging scandal and the resignation of four lawmakers.



During a meeting with the floor leaders of ruling and opposition parties earlier in the day, the speaker said if the bill on the four legislators’ resignation is not approved by Monday, the four lawmakers' electoral districts will suffer a vacancy in parliament through next April.



Following Chung’s announcement, the senior deputy floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties gathered at 1:30 p.m. and are fine-tuning views on the bill on introducing an independent counsel for the opinion rigging scandal. The parties are trying to reach common ground on when to introduce such a special counsel and the scope of investigations.











