Anchor: Top U.S. officials have taken a carrot and stick approach to North Korea's announcement that it will publicly dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test site later this month. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo proposed rewards while National Security Adviser John Bolton stressed thorough denuclearization.

Alannah Hill has this report.



Report: North Korea announced on Saturday that it will publicly dismantle its northern nuclear test site later this month, adding it is taking "technical measures" to that end.



In a statement carried by the state media Korean Central News Agency, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that a ceremony for dismantling the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground is scheduled between May 23rd and 25th, depending on weather conditions.



The North said it will invite journalists from South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Britain to witness the dismantling process.



As North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be making good on the pledge he made during last month’s inter-Korean summit, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the move and continued to dangle rewards.



In an interview on Fox News on Sunday, Pompeo said the U.S. will allow the private sector to invest in North Korea if the regime agrees to fully dismantle its nuclear weapons program.



He said the U.S. will also offer help in developing North Korea's infrastructure and addressing the North Korean people's basic needs so they "can eat meat and have healthy lives."



In a separate interview, however, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton stressed that Pyongyang should remove its uranium enrichment and plutonium reprocessing capabilities for a permanent, verifiable and irreversible nuclear dismantlement.



Appearing on ABC News on Sunday, Bolton reaffirmed that there will be no benefits to North Korea before it fully dismantles all elements of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and that the U.S. wants to see the denuclearization process so completely under way that it is irreplaceable.

Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.