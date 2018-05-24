Parliament to Vote on Bills on Extra Budget, Special Counsel Monday

The National Assembly will hold a plenary session on Monday to vote on controversial bills on an extra budget and an independent counsel probe into an online opinion rigging scandal.



Rival parties on Sunday agreed to slash 20 billion won from the government's three-point-85 trillion won extra budget proposal in a meeting of the subcommittee of the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts.



The agreement came 45 days after the government submitted the supplementary budget bill aimed at creating jobs for young people.



The rival parties will pass the bill in a plenary session of the budget committee and put it to the vote along with the special prosecutor bill during a plenary meeting of the National Assembly set for 10 a.m. Monday.



The parties will also vote on motions seeking parliamentary consent to arrest Liberty Korea Party Representatives Yeom Dong-yeol and Hong Moon-jong. Hong has been under investigation for bribery, while Yeom has been investigated for his alleged role in the unfair hiring of workers at state-run casino Kangwon Land.

[Photo : YONHAP News]