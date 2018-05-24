Presidential Secretary Met 'Druking' before Presidential Election

A presidential secretary reportedly met with the influential blogger and key suspect in the online public opinion scandal before the presidential election last year.



According to the office of the presidential secretary for civil affairs, presidential secretary Song In-bae met the blogger known by the username "druking" four times between June 2016 and February last year.



In addition, former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo, who is currently running for governor of South Gyeongsang Province in the June 13th local elections, reportedly came to know "druking" after joining a meeting between Song and the blogger.



Song lost in the general elections in April 2016 and worked as a secretary of then presidential candidate Moon Jae-in in February last year.



Song reportedly received a small sum of money from the blogger in their first two meetings, but expressed his intent to no longer accept money.



The office of the presidential secretary for civil affairs is known to have decided that the money would not be a problem as the amount was not much.



Song reportedly told the office about his meeting with the blogger and the money around April 20th when the controversy and a probe into the opinion rigging scandal expanded.

[Photo : YONHAP News]