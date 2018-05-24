Nat'l Assembly Passes Bills on Independent Counsel Probe, Supplementary Budget

The National Assembly on Monday passed a bill seeking to introduce an independent counsel to probe an online opinion rigging scandal.



At a plenary session, 183 of 288 lawmakers present voted for the bill, 43 voted against it, while 23 others abstained.



It will be the 13th ever special counsel probe and the first during the Moon Jae-in government.



The Korean Bar Association will recommend four candidates for the independent counsel to investigate the “druking” opinion rigging scandal. The opposition bloc will short-list two finalists and President Moon will appoint one of them.



The special counsel probe team will consist of three assistants to the independent counsel, 13 prosecutors, 35 investigators and 35 civil servants.



The team will have 60 days to investigate with a possible extension of 30 more days.



It is expected to launch operations around the end of June after related preparations are completed.



The National Assembly also passed a three-point-eight trillion won supplementary budget bill.

