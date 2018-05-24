S. Korean Journalists Leave for China for North's Nuclear Site Dismantlement

South Korean journalists left for China on Monday to cover North Korea's dismantlement of its nuclear test site, despite the North's refusal to accept a list of the journalists.



The Unification Ministry said in a regular briefing that it notified the North Monday morning that it would like to send the list, but was rejected. The North also refused to accept the list on Friday.



Asked if Pyongyang could proceed with the dismantlement with journalists from just the United States, China, Russia and Britain, and exclude South Korea, the ministry said it hopes the event proceeds as planned.



An analysis of satellite photos suggests that the North is continuing to prepare for the event.



The South Korean reporters plan to visit the North Korean Embassy in Beijing for approval to visit the North.

[Photo : YONHAP News]