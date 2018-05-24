President Moon Leaves for Washington for Talks with Trump

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in embarked on a trip to the U.S. on Monday for his fourth summit with President Donald Trump. The two leaders are set to hold extensive talks on ways to narrow differences between Washington and Pyongyang on how to go about denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Our Bae Joo-yon has more.



Report: President Moon Jae-in left for Washington on Monday to coordinate strategies before U.S. President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next month.



Upon his arrival on Tuesday, Moon will begin his itinerary by meeting senior U.S. officials in charge of security and foreign affairs.



He will then sit down for talks with Trump, with only their translators in attendance. Key aides will join them for an expanded summit over lunch.



Their talks are expected to focus on resolving differences between Washington and Pyongyang on how to pursue North Korea’s denuclearization.



Moon is expected to take on the role of mediator as Pyongyang is seeking a phased approach to nuclear dismantlement as well as simultaneous concessions from the Trump administration, while the U.S. wants a package deal.



Earlier on Sunday, the two leaders spoke over the phone and exchanged views on recent changes in the North's attitude. Last week, North Korea abruptly canceled planned high-level talks with Seoul and threatened to reconsider its summit with the United States.



Observers believe Moon is likely to have conveyed the top office’s assessment that the sudden shift isn't intended to break the mood for pursuing denuclearization.



Others say the two leaders regard the situation gravely given that they spoke on the phone even though they are scheduled to meet shortly.



Moon will return home early Thursday.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]