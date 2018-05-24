Nat'l Assembly Votes Down Motions Seeking Arrest of 2 Lawmakers

The National Assembly has failed to pass motions seeking consent to arrest two lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).



During a plenary session attended by 275 lawmakers on Monday, the National Assembly voted down a motion seeking the arrest of Rep. Hong Moon-jong by a vote of 129 to 141. Two legislators abstained from voting and three votes were invalid.



A similar motion for Rep. Yeom Dong-yeol also failed to pass as 172 lawmakers voted against the motion while 98 supported it. One lawmaker abstained and four votes were deemed invalid.



Hong is suspected of embezzling nearly two billion won in funds from a private foundation where he sits as head of board of directors. Yeom faces allegations of being involved in the unfair hiring of workers at state-run casino Kangwon Land.

[Photo : KBS News]