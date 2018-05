The presidential office says there is no change in its position on the North's demand to repatriate 12 North Korean workers who defected to South Korea from a Pyongyang-run restaurant in China two years ago.



However, speaking to reporters on Monday, a senior presidential official said that the top office will give the matter more thought.



Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said last week that the group came to South Korea of their own free will.

[Photo : YONHAP News]