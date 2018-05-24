S. Korea Says Will Continue Joint Military Drills with US

S. Korea Says Will Continue Joint Military Drills with US

The Defense Ministry announced on Monday that South Korea and the United States will continue to carry out their annual joint military exercises this year. 

Ministry Spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo revealed the stance to reporters in response to a claim by Rep. Kim Hack-yong of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party that the Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint drill that is held in August could be reduced in scale this year.

On views that political factors would have be taken into account for such exercises if the North objects to them even if they are of defensive nature, Choi said the government will maintain the current scale of the exercises. 

