Anchor: The National Assembly on Monday passed bills seeking to introduce an independent counsel to probe an online opinion rigging scandal and approving a supplementary budget bill. However, motions seeking consent to arrest two Liberty Korea Party lawmakers, failed.

Our Laurence Taylor wraps up a busy day at parliament.



Report: The National Assembly on Monday passed a bill calling for the introduction of an independent counsel to investigate the online opinion rigging scandal.



At a plenary session, 183 of 288 lawmakers present voted for the bill, 43 voted against it, while 23 others abstained.



The Korean Bar Association will recommend four candidates for the independent counsel to investigate the “druking” online opinion rigging scandal. The opposition bloc will short-list two finalists and President Moon will appoint one of them.



The special counsel probe team will consist of three assistants to the independent counsel, 13 prosecutors, 35 investigators and 35 civil servants. The team, which is expected to start operations at the end of June, will have 60 days to investigate with a possible extension of 30 more days.



The National Assembly also passed a three-point-eight trillion won supplementary budget bill aimed at creating new jobs for young people and boosting regional economies.



However, parliament failed to pass motions seeking consent to arrest two lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.



During a plenary session attended by 275 lawmakers, the National Assembly voted down a motion seeking the arrest of Rep. Hong Moon-jong by a vote of 129 to 141. A similar motion for Rep. Yeom Dong-yeol also failed to pass as 172 lawmakers voted against the motion while 98 supported it.



Hong is suspected of embezzling nearly two billion won in funds from a private foundation where he sits as head of board of directors. Yeom faces allegations of being involved in the unfair hiring of workers at state-run casino Kangwon Land.

Laurence Taylor, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]