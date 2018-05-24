Moon Orders Transparent Explanation of His Secretary's Meeting with 'Druking'

President Moon Jae-in has ordered the presidential office to clearly explain to the public about the latest reports that a presidential secretary had met a blogger and key suspect in an opinion rigging scandal before the presidential election last year.



A senior presidential official told reporters on Monday that Moon issued the order after receiving a related report from presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok.



The official said that presidential secretary Song In-bae, who has admitted to meeting the blogger known by the username "druking" four times, had accepted two separate payments from the members of a blog.



According to the official, Song had considered the payments, each totaling one million won or roughly 920 U.S. dollars, as fees for lectures he had given to the group.



As for Song denying prior knowledge of opinion rigging, the official said he had neither discussed nor demonstrated posting of illegal online comments with the blogger.



The official added that the top office closed its internal probe on Song in April as he did not contact the blogger after the launch of the Moon government, and the probe was not reported to the president.









[Photo : YONHAP News]