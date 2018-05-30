Trump Still Looking at June 12 in Singapore for Talks with Kim Jong-un

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump says that he is still looking at a June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore. In the wake of the unexpected inter-Korean talks between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Trump said the original plan hasn't changed.

"I just want to mention we're doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea. Looks like it's going along very well."



U.S. President Donald Trump has revived hopes for his denuclearization talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next month.



Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Saturday, he said that the original plan hasn't changed.



"A lot of people are working on it. It's moving along very nicely. So we're looking at June 12th in Singapore - that hasn't changed and it's moving along pretty well. So we'll see what happens. OK. Thank you all very much we appreciate it. Congratulations everybody."



The remarks came in the wake of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's unexpected meeting with Kim Jong-un on Saturday. Moon held a news conference, telling reporters that Kim was still committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



The White House on Thursday morning released Trump's letter to Kim, in which he canceled the planned Washington-Pyongyang summit. Pyongyang quickly responded later that evening, expressing its willingness to hold talks with the U.S. at any time.



"As you know there are meetings going on as we speak in a certain location which I won't name, but you'd like the location. It's not so far away from here. And I think there's a lot of goodwill..."



Trump's press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that a White House summit preparations team will soon leave for Singapore. The 30-member team is reportedly led by White House deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin and special assistant to the president Patrick Clifton.

Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.

